Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diego Fdez

Dumb Lovers

Diego Fdez
Diego Fdez
  • Save
Dumb Lovers blind dumb lovers love band cover art music animation graphic design distressed collage motion design single texture custom type type design font vector typography
Download color palette

Played around a bit animating the single artwork I did for my brothers, ENE/ME 🖤

More at: www.instagram.com/rollins.mx

Diego Fdez
Diego Fdez

More by Diego Fdez

View profile
    • Like