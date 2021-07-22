E-Wallet App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Designers,
Check out my latest design E-WALLET, E-Wallet is the future wallet that makes it easier for users to save money,
In addition to saving money, the E-Wallet can also be used for payments or money exchange.
Press "L" if you love it. Your feedback and appreciation is very important for me 🙂