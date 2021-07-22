Sandi Hidayat

Samasta Logo Design

Sandi Hidayat
Sandi Hidayat
  • Save
Samasta Logo Design logo design brand identity logos brand design identity brand design branding skincare cosmetic drop packaging logotype logo cbd oil
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

Here's the logo for Samasta. Samasta is a high quality skincare product developed by an experienced dermatologist to restore and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Check out my Behance project to see all of the brand identity design. https://www.behance.net/gallery/123825741/Samasta-Brand-Design

I'm currently open to new project opportunities.

Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround

Sandi Hidayat
Sandi Hidayat

More by Sandi Hidayat

View profile
    • Like