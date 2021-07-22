How To Win Traders & Influence Crypto Markets with Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet Clone Script

Trust Wallet clone script is a mobile wallet app that allows you to send, receive and store a wide range of cryptocurrencies. We have designed trust wallet clone app with a target on simplicity, this open-source wallet focus to provide a platform that’s easy and straightforward to set up and use.

Trust Wallet clone is build on-chain wallet on ethereum, where user private keys are decentralized, ie, stored on their own device. We built private key which is an important security feature, which includes a backup facility for simple recovery.

Coinjoker is top cryptocurrency wallet development company creates trust wallet clone script is a secure and decentralized mobile wallet that supports Ethereum and more than 20,000 ERC-20, ERC-223, and ERC-721 tokens. This wallet has a DApp Browser which is a full-fledged Web3 browser that allows you to interact with decentralized applications (DApp) directly from the application. In trust wallet, the users can also use the digital assets of any other well-known blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, DASH, and Tron, etc.

Advantages of Trustwallet Clone App

Free download

Simple and convenient to use

Swap or trade assets in the app in seconds.

Track charts and prices of coins and tokens.

Stay private & secure storing your privacy coins

Retain control of your private keys

Earn crypto while holding by staking.

Allows staking and earning returns on held crypto-assets

Available for both iOS and Android devices

You can own Bitcoin in 5 minutes

Keep your crypto safe from hackers & scammers

Buy more crypto with your credit card

TrustWallet Clone App Features & Technical specifications

Wallet: You can send and request ether, ERC20 and ERC223 tokens

Send & Receive: Easily send and receive assets via QR code or copy/paste

Watch: you can add an address and get notified when it is active

DApp Browser: Use DApps to instantly buy, sell ethereum and ERC20 and ERC223 tokens, collect digital assets such as cryptokitties and more

Transactions: See detailed information about transactions, full history, price of your portfolio

Push notifications: Get notified when transactions happen on your address

Security: Set a passcode to protect the app to add another level of encryption

