Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandi Hidayat

Samasta Logo Mark

Sandi Hidayat
Sandi Hidayat
  • Save
Samasta Logo Mark cbd oil logotype packaging drop cosmetic skincare brand design graphic design brand identity branding logos brand design identity logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

Here's the logo for Samasta. Samasta is a high quality skincare product developed by an experienced dermatologist to restore and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Check out my Behance project to see all of the brand identity design. https://www.behance.net/gallery/123825741/Samasta-Brand-Design

I'm currently open to new project opportunities.

Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround

Sandi Hidayat
Sandi Hidayat

More by Sandi Hidayat

View profile
    • Like