Laura Birzniece

Sun exposure app

Laura Birzniece
Laura Birzniece
Don't worry about getting sunburn ever again! Just open the app and see how much time you can spend in the sun before getting sunburn. ☀️

Based on user profile and real-time satellite data app will continually measure the impact of sunlight on your health and wellbeing in real-time wherever you are.

In the app you will be able to see:
☀️ Risk to sunburn and recommended time in the sun
☀️ Photoaging
☀️ Vitamin D uptake
☀️ Weather report
☀️ Suggested sun products for your skin type, where to buy them and option to order straight from the app.

Let me know what you think and Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️

Laura Birzniece
Laura Birzniece

