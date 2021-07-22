Sun exposure app

Don't worry about getting sunburn ever again! Just open the app and see how much time you can spend in the sun before getting sunburn. ☀️

Based on user profile and real-time satellite data app will continually measure the impact of sunlight on your health and wellbeing in real-time wherever you are.

In the app you will be able to see:

☀️ Risk to sunburn and recommended time in the sun

☀️ Photoaging

☀️ Vitamin D uptake

☀️ Weather report

☀️ Suggested sun products for your skin type, where to buy them and option to order straight from the app.

