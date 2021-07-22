Sun exposure app

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Don't worry about getting sunburn ever again! Just open the app and see how much time you can spend in the sun before getting sunburn. ☀️
Based on user profile and real-time satellite data app will continually measure the impact of sunlight on your health and wellbeing in real-time wherever you are.
In the app you will be able to see:
☀️ Risk to sunburn and recommended time in the sun
☀️ Photoaging
☀️ Vitamin D uptake
☀️ Weather report
☀️ Suggested sun products for your skin type, where to buy them and option to order straight from the app.
