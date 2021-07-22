Good for Sale
Piqo Design

Iconly Animation on instagram

Iconly Animation | 100 Animated icons

Price
$19.99

How would Instagram look if they add Iconly animation?
Iconly animation gives beauty to everything.🙈

Check out our profile for more information: @piqodesign | @iconlypro

All 100 icons are delicately designed and motioned based on the Iconly pack. Using animation, Iconly brings a whole new experience for users. It makes customer relationships seamless.

Available on JSON & HTML formats. HTML & JSON are a great fit for this

Behance presentation:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121893815/Iconly-Animation-100-Animated-icons

👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat!
Info@piqo.design

Iconly Socials:
Iconly Instagram | Iconly Twitter

Our Figma community: Figma

Download other kits on Gumroad: Gumroad

