Iconly Animation on instagram

Available on gum.co

How would Instagram look if they add Iconly animation?

Iconly animation gives beauty to everything.🙈

Check out our profile for more information: @piqodesign | @iconlypro

All 100 icons are delicately designed and motioned based on the Iconly pack. Using animation, Iconly brings a whole new experience for users. It makes customer relationships seamless.

Available on JSON & HTML formats. HTML & JSON are a great fit for this

Behance presentation:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121893815/Iconly-Animation-100-Animated-icons

👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat!

Info@piqo.design

Iconly Socials:

Iconly Instagram | Iconly Twitter

Our Figma community: Figma

Download other kits on Gumroad: Gumroad

