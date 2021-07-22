Onefox

Yworks - web design with 3D

Web design with 3D for a diagramming expert company working with companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Daimler. This animation was supposed to catch the attention of the user instantly.

You can find the full project HERE

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
