Design Tip - Visual hierarchy

Design Tip - Visual hierarchy design challenge design thinking design agency graphic designer illustration layout exploration layout design layout hierarchy branding design principles bazen agency design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips graphic design ui
Visual hierarchy rocks! 🤟
Tip by: @StefanTosic @JelenaJankovic
This is one of the easiest and most important methods to draw users's attention anywhere you want! For start, you just need to answer these three questions:

❔What do we want users to focus on?

❔ What do we want users to do?

❔Where do we want the eye to go?

When you have these answers, you just need to have your focus on them and determine what is the most, second and the least important in your post. What is the key to the meaning of your post. What is it's essence.
In addition, you should be careful with emphasising and highlighting important parts of your post. If you highlight everything, then nothing seems important, or everything seems equally important. That's what visual hierarchy is for. 😎

