Kristy Stetson

Networking App - tabbed sidebar nav

Kristy Stetson
Kristy Stetson
  • Save
Networking App - tabbed sidebar nav ui app dashboard sidebar navigation vector
Download color palette

This was a concept for an app that we worked on a few months ago. Combined top navigation with a secondary tabbed sidebar nav.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Kristy Stetson
Kristy Stetson

More by Kristy Stetson

View profile
    • Like