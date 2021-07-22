Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nextport vector typography app icon design ux ui
Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a dashboard UI . I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some light colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Jul 22, 2021
