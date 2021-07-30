Cristian Damian

FirstPromoter - Promoter's page

FirstPromoter - Promoter's page dashboard web app design modern flat clean table graph insights settings profile marketing promoter user experience user interface ux ui
Hi everyone 👋,

This is the promoter's page from the project I was recently sharing, which is called FirstPromoter. This page includes all the profile information, all the campaign created by a specific promoter and some insights on that.

