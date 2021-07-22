Luxury Brand

Figma link : https://www.figma.com/community/file/999769701443983801

I had not been doing the concept for a while .. I was very busy traveling and studying about my design and work ... I decided yesterday to come and free myself. My decision was to conceptualize and be spiritually drained and overcome these limitations.

The theme I chose is for a brand whose truth I decided to make myself. With the name (Watch) ... and I was not supposed to have a redesign.

This is my third project in Figma and day by day I am gaining better experiences from Figma and it is much faster and I am enjoying it ..

The second decision I made was to come and wireframe and try to follow the atomic design .. but the atomic design was in my mind and I could only put 2 things in my design, one style guide and the other page ..

I hit the wireframe and started designing ..

This design of mine has been published in Figma community and you can go and see it and if you like, you can use it ...

❤️