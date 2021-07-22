Hopeleaf Utopia

This time I'm trying to make a logo that I've made before but by adding a badge to the logo.

With a concept that represents a community of seekers of a new hope from the world they now live in. The community now chooses to live on a fictional island called Utopia.

There is a snake-shaped line in the design as a sign of a new hope from humans to live a better life and respect each other, because that is the goal of this community.

*nb: this is just my fun project