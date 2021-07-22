Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Buqancreative

Hopeleaf Utopia

Buqancreative
Buqancreative
  • Save
Hopeleaf Utopia future monogram badge logo brand identity vector modern minimal leaves circle design mark icon identity symbol nature leaf branding logo
Download color palette

This time I'm trying to make a logo that I've made before but by adding a badge to the logo.

With a concept that represents a community of seekers of a new hope from the world they now live in. The community now chooses to live on a fictional island called Utopia.

There is a snake-shaped line in the design as a sign of a new hope from humans to live a better life and respect each other, because that is the goal of this community.

*nb: this is just my fun project

Buqancreative
Buqancreative

More by Buqancreative

View profile
    • Like