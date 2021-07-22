Visoice (Azhar maulana)

KATA PELANGGAN Logo Design MOCKUP

Visoice (Azhar maulana)
Visoice (Azhar maulana)
  • Save
KATA PELANGGAN Logo Design MOCKUP branding illustration logo design photoshop
Download color palette

i made a logo design for a company named as kata pelanggan based in indonesia.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Visoice (Azhar maulana)
Visoice (Azhar maulana)

More by Visoice (Azhar maulana)

View profile
    • Like