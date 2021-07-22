Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Animated Canvas

C D Fashion Logo

Animated Canvas
Animated Canvas
  • Save
C D Fashion Logo graphic design design icon logo design lettering clothing brand logo simple logo mark c d letter logo fashion brand logo letter logo logo brand identity minimalistic logo design branding
Download color palette

Welcome to My New Logo work!
Logo name Classic Dark. Which is a Fashion brand logo. I made this logo by using the letter of the name of it and tried to make simple looks.
Please let me know how is it and feel free to share any feed back.
You can hire me to do this type of Professional Logo Design.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you.
CONTRACT :
Email : nahidalislam2@gmail.com
Follow on INSTAGRAM :
https://www.instagram.com/animated_canvas/
Follow on FACEBOOK :
https://www.facebook.com/nahids.canvas
Whatsapp : +8801682569366

Animated Canvas
Animated Canvas

More by Animated Canvas

View profile
    • Like