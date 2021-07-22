Logo and corporate identity for the TV channel

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Logo for the Congress TV channel dedicated to exhibitions, forums and congresses. (Work 2018)
From the brief: "Dynamic, modern, stylish, designed for a corporate client ... Trust, solidity, internationality, professionalism ..."
Accepted version: The first letter of the name of the "C" channel is stylized into a kind of abstract cluster of displays and gadgets. Reminds of the universe - scale, international activities, a meeting of the best specialists in various fields, the latest technologies ...