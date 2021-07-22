Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oleg Coada

Unicoin | Unused logo design

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Unicoin | Unused logo design identity design saas tech digital unicorn crypto coin logo logo logotype illustration design branding and identity logo design branding identity identity branding logo design branding
Unicoin

Price
$600
Unicoin

Hi there,
I got this idea when I was doing explorations for one project that I am working on now. So I decided to add a name to the icon and place it here.

🪙 + 🦄

Let me know what you think about it!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

    • Like