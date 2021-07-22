Unicoin | Unused logo design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi there,
I got this idea when I was doing explorations for one project that I am working on now. So I decided to add a name to the icon and place it here.
🪙 + 🦄
Let me know what you think about it!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com