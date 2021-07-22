Social Media Post on Architecture Interior Course

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This design is created in Adobe Photoshop. I designed it for ADMEC Multimedia as my internship work. This is a kind of social media post. Its original size is 1080x1080 pixels. The theme of the design is architecture interior designing courses which are offered by ADMEC.
You can read more about the architecture interior design course here: https://www.admecindia.co.in/course/most-advanced-architect-design-master-plus-course/
Hope you liked my design.