Ter Pechouskova

Potions - MEE6

Ter Pechouskova
Ter Pechouskova
  • Save
Potions - MEE6 flat illustration item illustration icon icons vector illustrations illustrator design adobe vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Apart from bigger illustrations I also had the chance to create smaller items and icons; these potions are one of them!

If you have a project in mind or would like to collaborate with me, shoot me a message here or on terkapech@gmail.com ❤️

Ter Pechouskova
Ter Pechouskova

More by Ter Pechouskova

View profile
    • Like