Katia Stukota

Ready for the Cold Days....

Ready for the Cold Days.... female character female character animation flat vector illustration download character design character animator animated animation puppet character
Download color palette

Tamara can wear different coats, scarfs, shirts, pants , hats etc....

You can Download Tamara.puppet at:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/tamara-female-african-american-puppet/

Hope You Like Tamara 💜🤎💚

