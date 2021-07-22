Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adheedhan Ravikumar
Chargebee Design

Champions of Change - Landing Page

Adheedhan Ravikumar
Chargebee Design
Adheedhan Ravikumar for Chargebee Design
Champions of Change - Landing Page change champion illustrator layout motion graphics branding graphic design layout design logo web design ui design illustration
Landing Page design for Champions of Change, an initiative of Chargebee.

Champions of Change - is all about celebrating change-makers and showcasing their experiences, learnings and foresight.
Landing page is one touchpoint of all the pieces we created for the Champions of Change - like merchandise store, podcast etc.,

The Illustration is an abstraction of how people adapt to the everchanging time and business and Champion it.

Chargebee Design
Chargebee Design
Rethinking design for Subscription Billing & RevOps

