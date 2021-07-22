Champions of Change - Landing Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Landing Page design for Champions of Change, an initiative of Chargebee.
Champions of Change - is all about celebrating change-makers and showcasing their experiences, learnings and foresight.
Landing page is one touchpoint of all the pieces we created for the Champions of Change - like merchandise store, podcast etc.,
The Illustration is an abstraction of how people adapt to the everchanging time and business and Champion it.
