Magical Portal - MEE6

Magical Portal - MEE6 flat illustration vector illustration mee6 illustrator design adobe vector figma illustration character illustration character design
Another great illustration for the MEE6 project!
MEE6 is a Discord bot, helping servers with their moderation, visuals, gamification and much more. I love working on this project!

If you have a project in mind or would like to collaborate with me, shoot me a message here or on terkapech@gmail.com ❤️

