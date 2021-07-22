Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI #010 - 404 page

#DailyUI #010 - 404 page design ux ui
Hey dribbblers,

I know you might be searching where is '404' in this design. Well this is a '404' page for a children's website. Since they won't have an idea about what '404' is I created this design for them to see if they lost.
I choose bright colors since that's what kids love.
Yes, this looks very primary and childish. But that's how kids are right?

Tool used: Figma

Thanks :)

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
