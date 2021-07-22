🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello, Dribbble! 👋
So here I come with a new shot as a part of my first steps in Figma challenge 😊
Weather app sign up form with neumorphic elements and some 'almost 3d' ;) illustrations made totally with Figma tools.
#DailyUI
Press “L” if you like it ❤️