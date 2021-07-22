Karolina

Sign up form with neumorphic elements

Sign up form with neumorphic elements mobileappconcept userinterface figma weatherapp uidesign ui
Hello, Dribbble! 👋
So here I come with a new shot as a part of my first steps in Figma challenge 😊

Weather app sign up form with neumorphic elements and some 'almost 3d' ;) illustrations made totally with Figma tools.

#DailyUI

Press “L” if you like it ❤️

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
