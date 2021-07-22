Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Danar Septiawan
Piqo Design

Wallet App Exploration 🤑💰

Danar Septiawan
Piqo Design
Danar Septiawan for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Wallet App Exploration 🤑💰 character illustration wallet app wallet app product design mobile design mobile ux design ux ui design ui
Wallet App Exploration 🤑💰 character illustration wallet app wallet app product design mobile design mobile ux design ux ui design ui
Wallet App Exploration 🤑💰 character illustration wallet app wallet app product design mobile design mobile ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png
  3. Dribbble 3.png

Hi There, 👋
Long time no see, And here I show you my first exploration shot UI Design for awesome team and my dream team @PiqoDesign

What do you think? let me know your thought 🔥
And don't forget to press "L" or push "love" if you like it 💕

Have idea and project to done? Let's chat at
Info@piqo.design 💌

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
👋 Available for new projects,Let's chat! info@piqo. design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like