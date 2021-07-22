Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency

Attic - Shop Setup Page

Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency
Dima Miro for Unikorns Agency
Attic - Shop Setup Page
Crazy week 🤓

I'm continuing to post the shots from Attic project. This time it's a first page new customer sees after clicking Create a new shop button. Worth to mention that it's only first page from the initial setup process. There are also a few more.

Curious what Attic project is about? It's a Headless E-Commerce CMS designed by us to help manage Jamstack shops.

That all from me for today. Hope you will like it ❤️

Unikorns Agency
Unikorns Agency
We make next-gen websites for modern businesses
