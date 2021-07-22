Martin Ivanov

Tattoo Business Custom Portrait Logo

Martin Ivanov
Martin Ivanov
  • Save
Tattoo Business Custom Portrait Logo logo design modern logo advertising brand design logo designer logodesign people pink restaurant portrait hand drawn creative graphic design photo to cartoon tattoo studio branding tattoo artist logo portrait logo cartoon logo
Download color palette

Amazing portrait logo design that will draw attention to your Business. This logo can be used as a Facebook avatar, website logo, as part of flyers' designs, for business cards, gift cards, souvenirs.
Get your Porrtrait Logo here:
https://youcartoonyo.com

Martin Ivanov
Martin Ivanov

More by Martin Ivanov

View profile
    • Like