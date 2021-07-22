Alyona Kuksova

BONDELEGA website for street culture clothes

Alyona Kuksova
Alyona Kuksova
  • Save
BONDELEGA website for street culture clothes street culture store shop ecommerce magazine fashion editorial brand ui design clean
Download color palette

Hi there!

I'm really excited to show you the another piece of the website project called BONDELEGA. I hope you love it like I do :) Today, it is a cart and a checkout page.

How do you like it? Your feedback is very appreciated!

Have a nice day and press "L" to appreciate it! :)

Alyona Kuksova
Alyona Kuksova

More by Alyona Kuksova

View profile
    • Like