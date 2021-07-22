Ter Pechouskova

PrestaShop meets - Foxdeli

PrestaShop meets - Foxdeli illustration design adobe vector vecor illustration illustrator social illustration socials design illustration character illustration character design graphic design
An illustration brought to you from the South Pole! Or more likely - From Czech republic, where the Foxdeli startup is located. It was drawn as a social media promo illustration for the PrestaShop - Foxdeli plugin, that would help czech e-shops deliver more orders! All done in Adobe Illustrator. :)

