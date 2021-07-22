PrestaShop meets - Foxdeli

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An illustration brought to you from the South Pole! Or more likely - From Czech republic, where the Foxdeli startup is located. It was drawn as a social media promo illustration for the PrestaShop - Foxdeli plugin, that would help czech e-shops deliver more orders! All done in Adobe Illustrator. :)
If you have a project in mind or would like to collaborate with me, shoot me a message here or on terkapech@gmail.com ❤️