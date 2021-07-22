Aditya Tiwari

Smart TV Application - Daily UI 25

Smart TV Application - Daily UI 25 challenge challenges xd uiux ux design ui design app mobile design website apps shows movies tv dailyuichallenges daily ui day 25 daily ui 25 smart tv app ui
Hi Awesome Dribbblers,
Today my design is for Daily UI Day #25 - Smart TV App - Daily UI Challenge.

So, design an app for a smart TV. This is a basic concept of movies, TV Shows, Cartoons, etc. app to watch TV and Film include international platforms.

