Smart TV Application - Daily UI 25

Hi Awesome Dribbblers,
Today my design is for Daily UI Day #25 - Smart TV App - Daily UI Challenge.
So, design an app for a smart TV. This is a basic concept of movies, TV Shows, Cartoons, etc. app to watch TV and Film include international platforms.