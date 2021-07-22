Kailash B
Unacademy

Unacademy – The new look for 2021

Kailash B
Unacademy
Kailash B for Unacademy
Hire Us
  • Save
Unacademy – The new look for 2021 minimal illustration branding logo animation design
Download color palette
  1. New Unacademy - Dribbble.mp4
  2. image (2).png

Volume Up 🔉

Drum rolls 🥁

We are back with an exciting update!

Stay tuned for more amazing work.

Illustration done by @Anukriti V

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Unacademy
Unacademy
Designing the future of education
Hire Us

More by Unacademy

View profile
    • Like