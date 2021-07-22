Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Louisiana girl

Louisiana girl graphic illustration colors girl minimal art web illustration digital art clean character shapes inspiration design art exaggerated abstract flatdesign flat illustration characterdesign digital2d illustration
Down in Louisiana where the alligators grow so mean, there lived a girl that I swear to the world made the alligators look tame. 👀🐊
(➡️ Swipe to see another coloring and the sketch)

👋 Hi! I illustrate the highs and lows of everyday life
