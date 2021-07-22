Iryna Endzevych

Tenant

Iryna Endzevych
Iryna Endzevych
Tenant web image black and white line art outline cute character design character cartoon illustration adobe illustrator vector
It seems like pretty long time have passed since I upload something from my work
A lot of stuff accumulated and here is one of the rare line illustrations
I don't work in that style often, but now I can say I definitely like it and would be glad to continue working with it :)

How about you? Which illustrations do you like the most - colorful or black and white?

