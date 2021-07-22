n2n44

Retro Blues Music Flyer

Retro Blues Music Flyer theme usa show guitar song country
Retro Blues Music Flyer is a print flyer party for any blues music event, from concert to band live performance, performing artist, retro show or sort country retro themed night

Fully organized / layered / named

Fully & easily editable if needed.

Print Ready / CMYK

Bleeding guidelines + the help file are included.

Used fonts

The soul of Vodka :
https://www.dafont.com/the-soul-of-vodka.font

Iowan Old Style:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/bitstream/iowan-old-style/

Size
5.8x8.3

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
