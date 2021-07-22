🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Retro Blues Music Flyer is a print flyer party for any blues music event, from concert to band live performance, performing artist, retro show or sort country retro themed night
Fully organized / layered / named
Fully & easily editable if needed.
Print Ready / CMYK
Bleeding guidelines + the help file are included.
Used fonts
The soul of Vodka :
https://www.dafont.com/the-soul-of-vodka.font
Iowan Old Style:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/bitstream/iowan-old-style/
Size
5.8x8.3