Cubbiccle Order Screen

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am available for new projects! Say hello at: bobgraphicstm@gmail.com
Portfolio at :https://www.notion.so/Hello-I-m-Martins-4356c64a0a9d449986a76fe82e9af96a
This is a design from an ongoing project where I am tasked to create a branding and experience for the new product to enable users to
monitor their orders from CBC shop using their unique ordering ID 💎
This is an order screen where users can view their orders and its status 🤝
This is still a concept, as I may come up with another idea if it is necessary and this is my first attempt of a dashboard design ✨
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. Follow me as I am new on dribble. I am looking forward to growing on dribble and if you have any tips for me, I would appreciate it
Created by yours only, Martins Olaniyan (BOB)✌