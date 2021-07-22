Angela Nora - Perfume

Angela Nora is a premium brand specialized in women's perfumes.

All the scents are natural and made by hand. The goal of this branding was

to make a recognizable mark that can be used in small areas or with the full

wordmark. Colors speak soft and feminine while the font fives the brand that luxury touch.

Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously this is a concept.

