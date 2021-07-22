Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Book Library App [FREE .FIG]

Book Library App [FREE .FIG] free figma branding freebie ux ui gradients colors dribbble design
Hi everyone, I hope for your feedback and likes :)

Instagram account with sources: www.instagram.com/uix.max/

The sources of the work are on my Instagram account! You can read it, edit it for yourself or if you are a newbie - learn some new and exciting ways!

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
