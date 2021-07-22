💬 Quote – Chris Anderson

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
𝙽𝚊𝚒𝚕 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚒𝚌𝚜 𝚏𝚒𝚛𝚜𝚝. 𝙳𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜 𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚛.
– Chris Anderson
𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 “𝙇” 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 ❤️