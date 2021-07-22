Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Klemen Vadnjal

Hand Rig Setup / Triglav

Rig from the Triglav project I’m working on. Hand rigs can be pretty tricky to make. I’m posting an idea of solving a hand rig with the AE puppet tool and Duik. This time I have illustrated the whole project myself.

https://klemen.me/work/triglav/

