Waka

Waka ui logo illustration ux branding dashboard minimal icon app typography design
Waka is a travel guide dashboard UI concept I designed off some dribbble inspiration I found some while back..
Its a platform that shows you beautiful locations in your continent and closer localities..
Ranging from resorts, to shortlets and hotels etc. while displaying price and giving you a personal guide, cool isn't it?
Tell me what you think about waka in the comments!

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
