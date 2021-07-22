Elisabetta Calabritto

Läraren Magazine

Elisabetta Calabritto
Elisabetta Calabritto
Hire Me
  • Save
Läraren Magazine infographic people teacher union illustration school
Läraren Magazine infographic people teacher union illustration school
Download color palette
  1. Läraren Magazine Dribbble.jpg
  2. Läraren Magazine Dribbble2.jpg

Illustration for the Swedish trade union magazine called Läraren. This magazine goes out to the teachers affiliated with a trade union called Lärarförbundet. The Illustration is about how a larger cohort increases the pressure in high school.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Elisabetta Calabritto
Elisabetta Calabritto
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Elisabetta Calabritto

View profile
    • Like