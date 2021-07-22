Creative Social Media Post

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello, Everyone !
I feel proud to share my social media post designed for GDC.
Here i designed the post simple, elegant related to chemical composistion
Check out the concept of the design
Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)