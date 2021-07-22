Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Summer Pond

Summer Pond summer folioart animal illustration pond pond illustration dragonfly frog background design landscape illustration landscape
Summer heatwave is here in the UK! 🌞🐸 Feels like we should all be having a picnic outdoors by an idyllic pond, instead of indoors with the curtains closed and hugging the fan 🥵

- Book cover illustration, client: McGraw Hill Publishing

Hello 👀 Illustrator for hire here 👩🏻‍🎨
