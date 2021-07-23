Conceptzilla
Conceptzilla
Conceptzilla for Shakuro
CashMate — Finance Management Dashboard Design user interface app design dashboard app dashboard design minimal finance dashboard fintech financial dashboard finances financial service dashboard management finance design interface concept
Choosing a black theme for this finance management service symbolizes sophistication and elegance. In short, we sought to make the interface look rich and thoughtful. It seems to us that the trend for dark interfaces has not yet outlived its usefulness.
