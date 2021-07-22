DailyUI #009 - Settings

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey dribbblers,
Welcome to my daily UI design #009.
Since the UI challenge was to make a settings page, I redesigned the dribble 'Account settings' page.
All the icons and color codes are from: https://dribbble.com/branding
Tool used: Adobe XD
Thanks :)