#DailyUI #009 - Settings

#DailyUI #009 - Settings design ux ui
Hey dribbblers,

Welcome to my daily UI design #009.
Since the UI challenge was to make a settings page, I redesigned the dribble 'Account settings' page.
All the icons and color codes are from: https://dribbble.com/branding
Tool used: Adobe XD

Thanks :)

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
