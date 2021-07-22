John Poh

Logo Design for ELD

John Poh
John Poh
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design for ELD line art praying mantis graphic design logo design branding vector design logo branding
Download color palette

A line art logo I designed almost 5 years back, featuring my interpretation of a praying mantis head.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
Hire Me

More by John Poh

View profile
    • Like