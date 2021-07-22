Hello

Eco-friendly mining concept

Defining green mining as a means

According to Kirkey, "Green mining is defined as technologies, best practices, and mine processes that are implemented as a means to reduce the environmental impacts associated with the extraction and processing of metals and minerals. Examples include the reduction of greenhouse gases, selective mining approaches to reduce the ecological footprint, and reduction in chemical use.

