MTV International Women's Day: Ending Stereotypes

"She starts to doubt herself. Maybe she is exactly what people have said about her just because she is a girl: weak, too emotional, incapable etc. The chaotic self conflict inside her intensifies as she wrestles with her self doubt and feelings of unworthiness."

As part of a collaboration between NYP and MTV, we were tasked to create an animated short for International Women's Day with the overarching theme being ChooseToChallenge: Feminism.

We wanted to challenge the ideas and stereotypes of women of all ages that are enforced by society. Negative perceptions such as being perceived as too emotional or too controlling. These are some of the struggles woman face in their daily lives, even occurring in a working environment.