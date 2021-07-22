Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
KNTGKU

Eksplore Tin Can Mockup

KNTGKU
KNTGKU
  • Save
Eksplore Tin Can Mockup drink beverage soda coke modern branding illustrator design drawing digital draw graffiti art illustration tin can
Download color palette

illustrasi eksperimen in Tin Can Package Mockup.

Here is a graffiti design concept from a recent project I worked on. Let me know what you think about it! I am willing for new clothing project
Email : kntgku@gmail.com
Behance : https://www.behance.net/kntg
Order In Fiver : https://www.fiverr.com/share/koaP7A

Thanks
KNTG

KNTGKU
KNTGKU

More by KNTGKU

View profile
    • Like